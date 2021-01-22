Wesley T. Nutting, 62, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wesley T. Nutting, 62, of Rulison St., passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Wesley was born on May 15, 1958, in Watertown, the son of the late William and Jenny Presley Nutting. He graduated from Carthage Central High School with the Class of 1975. He married Carol A Schermerhorn on August 30, 1980, in Carthage. Wesley was employed by the Kraft Foods Co. in Lowville, NY until his death.
He enjoyed hunting with his son Clay and grandson Tyler. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a perfect husband, a great father, and a wonderful Papa.
Wesley is survived by his wife, Carol, a son and his wife, Clay and Susie Culver, Copenhagen, his daughters Brandy Cleveland, Calcium, Darcy and her husband Artie Bowman, Lowville, Amy and her husband Matt Burriss, Lowville and Tracey Rivera, Carthage. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Christy Sue, Jeffery, Celina, Erica, Tyler, Sterling, Airianna, Anna, Jacob, Jonathan “Jonnie”, Arabella and Gracie, 4 sisters Gwen and her husband Harvey Felder, Texas, Rosemary and her husband Ken Roes, Lowville, Barbara Hamilton of Castorland, Carolyn Nutting, Watertown and his brother, Paul Nutting, Watertown.
He is predeceased by his parents, 2 sisters, Debbie Coughlin and Ramona Nutting as well as his grandson, Wesley Nutting.
Calling hours will be held for the public on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A graveside committal service will be held in the spring at Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. Please follow all COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing.
Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
