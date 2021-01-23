Cuomo works on vaccine equity, pop-up vaccination sites open in NYC

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo is urging New York residents to trust the vaccine and get it as soon as it becomes available to them.
He was in Brooklyn Saturday at a pop-up community vaccination site at a housing development.
He announced that New York is expanding its deployment of community vaccination kits to further strengthen fairness and equity in the vaccine distribution process.
This will mean sending pop-up clinics to New York City senior housing developments as well as 300 churches.
He says access to the vaccine is one problem he is working to overcome, but getting people to accept the vaccine is the bigger hurdle.
“There’s no politics here. My mother and my daughters I would not let them take the vaccine unless it was safe. It is safe,” said Cuomo.
Cuomo says the goal of using public housing, churches and community centers as pop-up vaccine locations is to provide access to the Black and Latino communities who have been more affected by the pandemic and less able to access resources.
