LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - David T. Burwell, 92, of Lisbon, died peacefully at home on Friday night, January 22, 2021 where he was in the company of family.
David was born September 12, 1928 in Lisbon, a son of Millard E. and Dorthea (Tracy) Burwell. David operated a beef and dairy cattle farm on the Ogdensburg Road and later on the Tracy Road for 35 + years before “retirement”, at which time he began driving bus for Flack Tours and later for the Canton Central. Throughout the years, David did carpentry off and on, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, bowling and attending his grand and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. David was an avid New York Giants fan and just loved life.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; three children, Deborah Jordan; Sally (John) Sullivan; Randy (Nancy) Burwell; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Mary Latimer and several nieces and nephews.
David is predeceased by his parents, Millard and Dorthea and by two brothers, Eugene and Millard “Junior” Burwell.
Following with David’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Those wishing to make a contribution in his memory may do so to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or online at heart.org or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 7; East Syracuse, NY 13057 or online at cancer.org. Memories and condolences for David are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. David T. Burwell are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
