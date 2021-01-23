David T. Burwell, 92, of Lisbon

David was born September 12, 1928 in Lisbon, a son of Millard E. and Dorthea (Tracy) Burwell. David operated a beef and dairy cattle farm on the Ogdensburg Road and later on the Tracy Road for 35 + years before “retirement”, at which time he began driving bus for Flack Tours and later for the Canton Central. Throughout the years, David did carpentry off and on, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, bowling and attending his grand and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. David was an avid New York Giants fan and just loved life.