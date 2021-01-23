Friday Sports: Heated contest as Clarkson opens weekend series against Quinnipiac

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two top 15 teams opening a 3 game weekend series at Cheel Arena Friday night as Clarkson hosted Quinnipiac.
In the 1st period, the Golden Knights got on the board when Mathieu Gosselin dented the back of the net 2:44 in, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.
Ethan Haider came up big for Clarkson between the pipes. He would stop 31 of the 32 shots he faced on the night.
Late in the 2nd period, tempers flared as Anthony Callin is taken into the boards, resulting in 7 penalties and 6 players going to the penalty box.
Quinnipiac ties it up in the 3rd and after a scoreless overtime its on to a shootout where Peter Diliberatore finds the mark, giving Quinnipiac the extra point.
”Slugfest there tonight. They had their moments, we had our moments. Good goaltending, good competitive hockey so it is what it is. Disappointing,” said Clarkson Coach Casey Jones.
”We played well in the first against them and we just gotta get more traffic and more pucks from the blue line to make life difficult for ‘em. I don’t think we did that the 2nd half really,” said Gosselin.
The St. Lawrence Women were on the road in Hamilton facing 5th ranked Colgate.
In the 1st period, the score was 2-0 Colgate when Rachel Bjorgan connects. St. Lawrence down 2-1 after 1.
Late in the 3rd, it was SLU with the extra attacker when Skylar Podvey lights the lamp, knotting the game at 2 and sending it to overtime.
In overtime, Kalty Kaltounkova unloads a rocket that tickles twine, giving Colgate a 3-2 win in overtime.
