182 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in tri-county region Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 87 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths reported in Jefferson County Saturday. Those totals climb to 4,056 and 35 respectively.
626 of those cases are active and 3,395 have recovered.
28 are in the hospital, 13 are in nursing homes and 1 case is in assisted living.
Right now, 584 are in mandatory isolation with another 1,404 in mandatory quarantine. Another 333 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 319 of that number travelled domestically and 14 traveled internationally.
48,091 tests have been administered in the county so far, 44,035 of those tests have come back negative.
Lewis County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, the total there climbs to 1,397.
Out of that number, 200 cases are active, 1,174 have recovered and 23 have died due to the virus.
There are 23 hospitalizations.
Currently, there are 200 in isolation with another 487 individuals in quarantine.
25,232 tests have been administered in Lewis County so far, 23,835 of those tests have come back negative.
St. Lawrence County reports 82 new cases, bringing the total cases to 4,327.
There are currently 32hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, January 25th.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.