Police identified woman found at riverwalk
By 7 News Staff | January 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 5:08 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown City Police Department has identified the woman who was found unconscious early Friday morning.

Officials say 19-year-old Rayne Stokes was unconscious when she was found lying in the middle of the road at the Veterans Memorial Riverwalk around 3 AM.

Stokes was rushed by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center where she passed away around 5:30 AM.

Officials have not said if foul play was involved, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking members of the public to call them at 315-782-2233 if they have information.

