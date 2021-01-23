Police identified woman found at riverwalk

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown City Police Department has identified the woman who was found unconscious early Friday morning.
Officials say 19-year-old Rayne Stokes was unconscious when she was found lying in the middle of the road at the Veterans Memorial Riverwalk around 3 AM.
Stokes was rushed by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center where she passed away around 5:30 AM.
Officials have not said if foul play was involved, however, the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking members of the public to call them at 315-782-2233 if they have information.
