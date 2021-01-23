Potsdam man charged with Unlawful Surveillance

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is arrested after recording people without their knowledge.
58-year-old Timothy Rivers faces two counts of Unlawful Surveillance in the 2nd Degree, Class E felonies, after he allegedly recorded victims on two occasions without their knowledge.
Rivers was arraigned in the Town of Hermon Court and released on his own recognizance.
He is set to appear in the Town of Potsdam court at a later date.
A no contact order of protection was issued to the victims.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Homeland Security in this investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.