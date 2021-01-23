Reuben J. James, 88, formerly of South Colton

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Reuben J. James, 88, a resident of Oneonta and formerly of South Colton, will be held at the St. Patrick’s Church in Colton in the springtime with burial to follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Reuben passed away on January 18, 2021 at the Robinson Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stamford, NY. Reuben was born in South Colton to the late John and Jennie Lyman James and graduated from CPCS in 1950. A complete obituary will be available at a later date and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .