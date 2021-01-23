Steven G. Stratton, 71, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Steven G. Stratton, 71, of Selleck Road, died at home, unexpectedly, on Thursday, January 21, 2021, he was in the company of family when he was stricken ill.
Steven was born February 11, 1949 in Potsdam, a son of Glenn and Jessie (VanBrocklin) Stratton. Steven worked construction for Harry Harmer, he farmed and had his own logging business. He enjoyed wood working and going to the casino but his most prized pastime was spending time with his family and friends. He will truly be missed by all whom he knew.
Steven is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Jean (Wells) Stratton; three daughters, Betty Jo Mitchell and companion Steve Pitts; Vickie Lynn (Scott) Kocienski and Melissa Jean (Norman) Flanagan; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Donald (Cindy) Stratton and Duane Stratton; two sisters, Nancy Carrow and Glenda (William) Hoyt, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is predeceased by his parent, Glenn and Jessie, a brother Lee Stratton, sister Judith Hoyt and infant siblings, Harold and Betty Stratton.
Calling hours for Steven will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, masks and social distancing protocols will be followed. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Beech Plains Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the family; c/o O’Leary Funeral Service, 5821 US Highway 11; Canton, New York 13617. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Steven G. Stratton are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
