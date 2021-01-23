Terry L. Nichols, 66, of Gouverneur

Terry is survived by his children Nathan and Jessie Nichols, Jamie Nichols and her companion Tommy Bergeron, his grandsons Dylan Burwell, Adam Smithers, Garrytte Nichols, Trent Keith, Gage Nichols, Travus Howe, and Bronson Nichols. He is also survived by his brothers Leonard Jr. and Deborah Nichols, Mike and Judy Nichols, Robin and Wendy Nichols, Mark and Tammy Lashbrooks, nieces and nephews, and several good friends such as Dewey Winters, Jim and Marilyn House, Sage, and Toby. He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers Dennis Nichols and Stanley Holiday.