Businesses boom as fans prep for the Bills AFC Championship game

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Sundays at Wing Wagon in Watertown can be slow. But with the Buffalo Bills playing in the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1994, this Sunday has been busy.
“We opened at 11:00 and then it’s just been order, order, order, order, order like every 10 minutes, if that. And then we’ve had like three deliveries every half hour,” said William Rousseau, who works at Wing Wagon.
Rousseau says the phones have been ringing off the hook and several customers have walked through the door dawning Bills gear.
Meanwhile at Maggie’s on the River, the Bills also took center stage. Bartenders say anticipation for the game created an unusual surge in business.
“Sundays usually are very slow. It can take up to two hours sometimes for us to even get a customer at the bar, if not over on the dining side either. Today is definitely busier than usual, which is good,” said bartender Kaeleigh Meehan.
As kick off approached, workers prepared for in influx of diners and bar-goers. Some employees even chose to showcase their Bills pride on the job.
“Me and my whole family is very excited and we’re hopeful for a big win. The last time the Bills went to the Super Bowl, my mom was actually a senior in high school,” said server Kindrie Roy.
And if the Bills do make the Super Bowl, both of these businesses expect big crowds for Super Bowl Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.