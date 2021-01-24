CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Cassandra (Cassie) L. Gushlaw, 51, of Clayton, died January 23rd, suddenly at her residence. Due to Covid the funeral will be private at the family’s convenience.
Cassie was born June 19th, 1969, in El Centro, California, the daughter of Bruce and Bobbie Hignight MacDonald. She attended 1000 Islands Schools.
On June 11th, 1988, she married, Michael Gushlaw, at his parents’ home in Clayton.
Cassie worked for a time for the United States Postal Service, for a short time at the Harbor Inn in Clayton, she helped her husband as owner and operators of the Napa Parts Store in Chaumont, and at the time of her death she helped run their business C&M Auto Repair in Clayton.
She was a member of the Clayton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Cassie loved shopping, and helping her husband take care of their goat farm where they had over 40 goats. She enjoyed playing Quick Draw at the CWay Inn and playing tickets at the Clayton American Legion.
Surviving besides her husband Mike, is her two sons, Cory and his companion JeriLynn Johnston, and Cole and his wife Stephanie; aunts and uncles.
One son, Michael, died in infancy in 1989.
Donations can be made in her name to the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, or T.I.E.R.S., P.O. Box 524, Clayton, N.Y. 13624.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
