Helen Rose (Beswick) Seaman, 97, formerly of Sandy Creek

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Helen Rose (Beswick) Seaman passed away on January 21, 2021 at her home in Queensbury with her children David and Meribeth at her bedside. Helen was born February 26, 1923 in Sandy Creek, NY, daughter of Morris and Lola (Kingsbury) Beswick. Her husband of 64 years, Reverend Edwin C. Seaman, predeceased her in 2012 at age 91. Helen began her earliest education walking to a one-room country school and later graduated from Madrid Central School in 1942. She received Bachelors of Science (‘47) and Masters (’66) degrees from New York State College (SUNY) at Plattsburgh. She had a 30-year career in teaching, both Home Economics and Kindergarten, serving in NY public schools in Heuvelton, Lisbon and Speculator. In 1948 Helen was married to Edwin Seaman at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church where he served as pastor. She was active in assisting her husband during over 50 years of ministry in the Northeast District of the Wesleyan Church, specifically in churches in Heuvelton, Ogdensburg and Wells. After retirement she and Ed moved to South Glens Falls in 1988 and later to Queensbury.