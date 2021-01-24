Helen Rose (Beswick) Seaman, 97, formerly of Sandy Creek

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Helen Rose (Beswick) Seaman passed away on January 21, 2021 at her home in Queensbury with her children David and Meribeth at her bedside. Helen was born February 26, 1923 in Sandy Creek, NY, daughter of Morris and Lola (Kingsbury) Beswick. Her husband of 64 years, Reverend Edwin C. Seaman, predeceased her in 2012 at age 91. Helen began her earliest education walking to a one-room country school and later graduated from Madrid Central School in 1942. She received Bachelors of Science (‘47) and Masters (’66) degrees from New York State College (SUNY) at Plattsburgh. She had a 30-year career in teaching, both Home Economics and Kindergarten, serving in NY public schools in Heuvelton, Lisbon and Speculator. In 1948 Helen was married to Edwin Seaman at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church where he served as pastor. She was active in assisting her husband during over 50 years of ministry in the Northeast District of the Wesleyan Church, specifically in churches in Heuvelton, Ogdensburg and Wells. After retirement she and Ed moved to South Glens Falls in 1988 and later to Queensbury.
Helen was survived by her two children: daughter Meribeth Seaman and her husband Reverend James Heidt of Canastota, son David Seaman and his wife Maryellen of Queensbury; and grandchildren: Jada Rose Berg of Montpelier, VT, Rachel Dyball and her husband Nick of Queens, NY, Chea Serda and her husband Angel of Austin, TX, Brittany Korth and her husband Garrett of Orlando, FL, and Brandon Seaman and his wife Daniele of Manhattan, NY; and great-grandchildren Xola Rose Serda, Bobby Elias Serda. Wyatt Knox Dyball, Riley Marie Korth and Wyatt Michael Korth. Also surviving are her brother Burton Beswick and his wife Betty of Madrid and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Floyd Beswick and his wife Dorothy, her sister Mary Place and her husband Alfred. Helen was a member of the Vantage Pointe Wesleyan Church.
Although Helen lived alone after Ed passed away, she continued to lead an active life in her community, having many and varied interests. She was a dedicated diarist and an avid and competitive player of card games, dominoes and shuffleboard - her Queensbury Senior Center friends dubbed her Dead-Eye Helen in a newsletter article about their shuffleboard competition. Her life has always revolved around her loving family, her loyal friends and her Christian faith.
Helen’s family is grateful for the devoted service of Sharon Shannon, NP and other nurses and staff of the Hudson Headwaters Homeward Bound Program, Warren County Public Health, and High Peaks Hospice. Due to the Covid pandemic there will be no public services or visiting hours at this time. Online condolences may made by visiting www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made in her memory to the Seaman Family Scholarship fund at Houghton College or to Wesleyan Global Partners.
