WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jack C. Snyder, 93, of Watertown and summer resident in the town of Cape Vincent, died January 23, 2021.
He was born on August 26, 1927, son of Bradley Joseph and Goldie (Howe) Snyder in Malone. After attending schools in Winthrop and Clayton, he hired out to the NY Central Railroad in June of 1943 for a summer job at age 16. Jack so liked the people and the work he stayed for 40 years. The exception came in 1952 when he was drafted into the US Army, serving in the Signal Corps and attached to the 25th Infantry Division in Korea. He served in four campaigns against the Communist Armies of North Korea and China. He was promoted, decorated and honorably discharged in the fall of 1953, returning to railroad employment. He loved his country and prayed that God forever bless America.
Jack worked in their transportation and engineering department at various jobs and locations, from Messenger to Division Train Master and looked forward every day to going to work. It was determined he qualified for the Vanderbilt Plan with 40 years of service to the railroad and retired in November of 1983. Jack enjoyed gardening and home improvement, where he was very handy fixing and repairing everything.
He traveled much of the world, mainly accompanied by his family and survivors: wife of 57 years, Wava (Hutcheon) Snyder and their son, Jack-Bradley Snyder. He is also survived by one nephew. His brother, Keith Snyder, died exactly ten years before Jack on January 23, 2011 and he was also predeceased by one niece and one nephew.
Pursuant to Jack’s desires, there will be no services and there be direct cremation of his remains. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
