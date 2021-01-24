Jack C. Snyder, 93, of Watertown

He was born on August 26, 1927, son of Bradley Joseph and Goldie (Howe) Snyder in Malone. After attending schools in Winthrop and Clayton, he hired out to the NY Central Railroad in June of 1943 for a summer job at age 16. Jack so liked the people and the work he stayed for 40 years. The exception came in 1952 when he was drafted into the US Army, serving in the Signal Corps and attached to the 25th Infantry Division in Korea. He served in four campaigns against the Communist Armies of North Korea and China. He was promoted, decorated and honorably discharged in the fall of 1953, returning to railroad employment. He loved his country and prayed that God forever bless America.