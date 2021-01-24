CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Michael C. Cantwell, 67, of Clayton, died Thursday, January 21st, at the Samaritan Medical Center. There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at the families convenience.
Mike was born, February 24th, 1953, in Watertown, the son Merle and Helen Carpenter Cantwell. He graduated from Clayton Central School in 1972.
On November 11th, 1983, he married the former Christine Barr at the Justice of the Peace in Clayton.
He retired in 2018 after over 33 years as a Mechanic at Beam Mac Company in Watertown.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his family, and he loved socializing. He was an avid lover of western movies.
He was a life member of the Depauville Fire Department.
Surviving besides his wife Christine, are his three children, his son Ryan, and two daughters, Amy (Buck) Robinson, and Amanda (John) Matthews, all of Clayton; five grandchildren, Brooke and Heather Robinson, Sabrina Matthews, Conner and Hailey Cantwell, all of Clayton.
Besides his parents, brothers David and Gene, died before him.
Donations can be made in his name to the Depauville Volunteer Fire Department, 15231 School Street, Depauville, N.Y. 13632.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
