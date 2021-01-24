145 new cases and 4 more COVID-19 deaths in the tri-county region Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - 46 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jefferson County Sunday and four more have passed due to the virus. Those totals rise to 4,102 and 39 respectively.
595 cases are active and 3,468 have recovered.
23 are in the hospital, 15 are in nursing homes and 1 is in assisted living.
There are 556 in mandatory isolation with another 1,291 in mandatory quarantine. Another 304 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 291 are domestic travelers and 13 travelled internationally.
48,298 tests have been administered in Jefferson County so far, 44,196 of those tests have come back negative.
Lewis County reports 16 new cases, the total there climbs to 1,413.
Out of that number, 188 cases are active, 1,202 have recovered, and 23 have died.
23 are currently being hospitalized.
There are 188 individuals in isolation and 510 in quarantine.
So far, 25,383 have been administered and 23,970 of those tests have come back negative.
St. Lawrence County reported 83 new cases, bringing the total cases to 4,410.
There are currently 37hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, January 25th.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
