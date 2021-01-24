Ogdensburg Free Acadamy pivots to fully remote instruction

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg Free Academy is pivoting to fully remote learning Monday.
According to a post on the Ogdensburg City School District Facebook page, the move is in response to a staff member at OFA testing positive for COVID-19.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is still conducting its contact tracing procedure, however, the high number of cases already identified in the school has prompted the switch to remote learning.
Ogdensburg Free Academy will move to online learning for Monday, January 25th and Tuesday, January 26th. The school will be back to in-person instruction on Wednesday, January 27th.
All of the district’s elementary buildings remain open for the district’s regular hybrid model at this time.
