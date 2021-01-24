Saturday Sports: Watertown Wolves back on the ice, set to play next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Back in early December, the Watertown Wolves held a week long training camp at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Ice Arena in preparation for the 2021 Federal Hockey League season. Then they broke camp and went their separate ways after it was learned the season wouldn’t start until early February.
Friday, the Wolves were back on the ice beginning another week long training camp as the season is set to kick off.
The team will practice every day leading up to an exhibition game against Elmira Friday night at 7 PM and will open the season on February 3rd against Elmira at 1 PM.
That will be followed by another contest on Thursday, February 4th against the Enforcers with a 7 PM start.
Both the players and coaches are excited to be back on the ice and more than ready to start the season. A season they hope will land the Wolves their 3rd Federal Hockey League championship.
”Yeah, no, it’s exciting. We’re finally underway, and you know, at the end of this week we’ll be in game action and get to see what our product really looks like. It’s nice to have some of the new additions we made that weren’t at our last camp here. You know, like Justin MacDonald, Ryan Marker, Braden Asselstine- guys of that nature- and I really do believe we built a really good hockey squad here for Watertown and their fans,” said Wolves Coach Brent Clarke.
”Yeah, absolutely, I mean we’re all super excited. I know the last time that I played a game was back in March and that was overseas. And definitely over the summer, being from Toronto, rinks were shut down for a long time, so it’s really awesome even to just get back on the ice, get into some game play situations, Clarkie runs a great practice, so it’s nice to back into the swing of things,” said Wolves Forward Justin MacDonald.
In Women’s ECAC Hockey, 10th ranked Clarkson opened a weekend series in Hamden, Connecticut against Quinnipiac.
Scoreless in the 3rd, Quinnipiac takes the lead when Lexie Adzija dents the back of the net 2:41 in. score: 1-0 Quinnipiac.
Late in the 3rd, the Lady Golden Knights tie it up when Nicole Gosling scores her 2nd goal of the season, knotting the game at 1, and it’s on to overtime.
1:17 into overtime, Taylor House scores from point blank range, giving Quinnipiac a 2-1 win in overtime.
The same 2 teams meet again Sunday afternoon in Hamden with the puck set to drop at 2 PM.
On the men’s side, 14th ranked Clarkson hosted 10th ranked Quinnipac in game 2 of their weekend series at Cheel Arena.
Quinnipiac gets on the board first in the 2nd period when Ethan De Jong’s shot bounces past Ethan Haider. Score: 1-0 Quinnipiac after 2 periods.
41 seconds left, it was Clarkson with an extra attacker as Mathieu Gosselin scores off the scramble in front, tying the game at 1 and it’s on to overtime.
After a scoreless overtime, it’s on to a shootout where Clarkson wins the shootout 1-0 on Zach Tseko’s tally.
The Skating Saints of St. Lawrence were in Hamilton meeting former Saints assistant Don Vaughn and his Colgate Red Raiders.
The Saints get on the board first in the 1st period when Nicholas Trela scores on the power play from a tough angle, 1-0 Saints.
A little over 6 minutes later, it’s Kaden Pickering with the tally. Score: 2-0 Saints.
Under 2 minutes left in the 1st, David Jankowski lights the lamp for his 3rd of the season. Score: 3-0 St. Lawrence after 1.
In the 2nd period, Colgate cuts the lead to 3-2 but Pickering scores his 2nd of the game, 4-2 Saints. St. Lawrence goes on to beat Colgate with a final score of 4-3.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.