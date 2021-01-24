Saturday Sports: Watertown Wolves back on the ice, set to play next week

”Yeah, no, it’s exciting. We’re finally underway, and you know, at the end of this week we’ll be in game action and get to see what our product really looks like. It’s nice to have some of the new additions we made that weren’t at our last camp here. You know, like Justin MacDonald, Ryan Marker, Braden Asselstine- guys of that nature- and I really do believe we built a really good hockey squad here for Watertown and their fans,” said Wolves Coach Brent Clarke.