This week’s fresh snow on the Tug Hill has trails busy

MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The week’s snowfall we reported made for some great snowmobiling conditions on the Tug Hill.
The Montague Inn was packed with riders from all over the Northeast. Some who drove hundreds of miles just to enjoy the Tug Hill’s snowmobile trails.
Brad Wilson of Orange County says he turned on the news and watched snowfall totals increase during the week and decided he had to make a trip to the north country.
“My buddy texted me on Tuesday, he was like, ‘They’re getting slammed up there.’ So he was like, ‘You want to just make a trip out of it?’ And I was like, ‘Alright let’s just go,’” said Wilson.
Snowmobilers have about two months left to take their sleds out.
April 1st marks the end of snowmobile season.
