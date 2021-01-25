Antique Boat Museum - Lecture Series

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Antique Boat Museum is proud to announce the adaptation of its lecture series for year-round audiences both virtually and on-campus in 2021. To allow local and far-flung River Rats the opportunity to learn from our guest speakers without leaving their homes, the first lecture in the renewed series will take place on Thursday, January 28 at 7:00pm via Google Meet. Dennis and Kathi McCarthy of the St. Lawrence River Historical Foundation will be sharing their extensive knowledge of the shipwrecks in the 1000 Islands. Their presentation is an expansion on the presentation they gave to NOAA as part of NOAA’s exploratory work to establish a marine sanctuary in Lake Ontario. The McCarthys will present for approximately 40 minutes and will answer questions about their work afterwards. The event is free but donations to the Antique Boat Museum are greatly appreciated and can be made at abm.org under “Join/Donate” or by mail in honor of the St. Lawrence River Historical Foundation.
To join the event, go to meet.google.com on your lap- or desktop computer’s web browser or use the Google Meet app on your smartphone or tablet and enter meeting code juo-noto-bpu when prompted.
About ABM The Antique Boat Museum is the premier freshwater nautical museum in North America. Located in the 1000 Islands on the St. Lawrence River, ABM’s galleries overflow with over 300 unique and beautifully-preserved boats and thousands of recreational boating artifacts. Every summer our 4.5 acre campus comes alive with speed boat rides, special events, educational programs for all ages and more. The Antique Boat Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve, interpret and celebrate boats and related artifacts to advance public understanding of the importance of boating to the cultural history of North America and the St. Lawrence River in particular.
