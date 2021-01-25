Antique Boat Museum - Lecture Series

The Antique Boat Museum is proud to announce the adaptation of its lecture series for year-round audiences both virtually and on-campus in 2021. To allow local and far-flung River Rats the opportunity to learn from our guest speakers without leaving their homes, the first lecture in the renewed series will take place on Thursday, January 28 at 7:00pm via Google Meet. Dennis and Kathi McCarthy of the St. Lawrence River Historical Foundation will be sharing their extensive knowledge of the shipwrecks in the 1000 Islands. Their presentation is an expansion on the presentation they gave to NOAA as part of NOAA’s exploratory work to establish a marine sanctuary in Lake Ontario. The McCarthys will present for approximately 40 minutes and will answer questions about their work afterwards. The event is free but donations to the Antique Boat Museum are greatly appreciated and can be made at abm.org under “Join/Donate” or by mail in honor of the St. Lawrence River Historical Foundation.