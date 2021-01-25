Black River Review - Submit Your Work

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Jefferson Community College (JCC) is accepting submissions from alumni, Jefferson students, faculty and staff for the 2021 edition of the Black River Review, a journal of poetry, prose and fine arts.
The deadline for volume XXXI (31) is February 26, 2021.
Submissions should be original work and categorized as one of the following:
A) Poetry: up to 7 poems, not to exceed 50 lines each;
B) Fiction: up to 2 short stories, not to exceed 1500 words each;
C) Non-fiction: up to 2 essays, not to exceed 1500 words each;
D) Plays: up to 2 one-act plays, not to exceed 1500 words each;
E) Artwork: In the original medium, such as black ink or charcoal drawing, computer graphics, black and white photographs, even if printed from color film;
F) Music: composition 16 or more measures in length.
The title of the submission, category of work, author’s name, address, telephone number and a brief biographical note of 30 words or less must appear on a separate cover sheet; only the title should appear on the manuscript.
Email submissions, contact information, and biographical note to blackriverreview@sunyjefferson.edu or mail to Jefferson Community College, School of Arts & Humanities, Attn: Black River Review, 1220 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
For more information, call the JCC School of Arts and Humanities at (315) 786-2328.
Upon publication, complimentary copies of the journal will be available for the public at the Bookstore (Jules Center) and library (John W. Deans Collaborative Learning Center). The journal will also be available online at www.sunyjefferson.edu/brr after printed publication.
