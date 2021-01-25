Canton Central closes early after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canton Central School is closing early today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The school will close for in-person instruction at 11 a.m.
School officials say in a Facebook post they need to conduct contact tracing for the staff member.
They say there will be no afternoon BOCES.
An earlier Facebook post said Banford Elementary was going to remote instruction after a staff member there tested positive.
It’s unclear if the posts refer to the same staff member.
