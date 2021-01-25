Carol L. Belile, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol L. Belile, age 76, formerly of County Route 43 Massena, NY passed away unexpectedly at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Saturday evening January 23, 2021.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home Massena.
Carol was born to the late Kermit and Mary (Layton) Goodrich in Massena on May 25, 1944. She attended Massena Schools and graduated from Massena Central in 1962.
Carol later married Francis J. Belile on June 26, 1965 at St. Joseph’s Church in Massena. She was employed at one time with F & L Seaway Bowl as a bartender and waitress for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed her time playing at the Casino and the company of her cats, “Precious”, “Mario”, and “Big Boy”.
Carol is survived by her loving and devoted son, Brian K. Belile of Massena, NY, her sisters; Sandra Canfield, Edith and husband Roger Deshaies, and Marianne Layo all of Massena, NY, Sharon Gill of Ontario, NY and Jeanne Goodrich of Springhill, FL along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her loving husband Francis in 2012, and her brothers James and Robert Goodrich.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662
