Dominion sues Giuliani over election claims

Dominion sues Giuliani over election claims
Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Donald Trump’s supporters last week before they stormed the U.S. Capitol. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By Gray News Staff | January 25, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 9:05 AM

(Gray News) - Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over election fraud claims he made, seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

The voting systems company claimed that Giuliani pushed false claims “that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election,” according to the lawsuit. They called the claim “the Big Lie” and said Giuliani used these false claims for his own financial benefit.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.