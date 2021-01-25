CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elva L. Smith, 85, of Carthage, died Sunday morning, January 24, 2021 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she has resided since October.
Elva was born on February 16, 1935 in Champion, the twin daughter of the late Sherman and Amelia (Williams) Allen. She was a 1953 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Leon E. Towne on November 4, 1960 in Carthage. Leon, a former trucker for the Crown Zellerbach Paper Corp died on June 11, 1984. Elva worked in the converting department of Crown Zellerbach for over 30 years, retiring in 1990. She married Lawrence N. Smith of Natural Bridge on July 15, 1987. Lawrence died on March 22, 2010.
Elva was a life member of the VFW Post # 7227 Ladies Auxiliary of Carthage. Elva always had a big smile and touched a lot of people with her charm. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, her animals, crocheting and above all else, spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands: Vicky and Al St. Louis and Katherine and John Hoffman, all of Carthage, 4 Grandchildren, Casey St. Louis, Alex (Kelly) St. Louis, Heidi St. Louis and Trevor St. Louis; 2 Great Grandchildren, Ronnie and Remington St. Louis; her twin sister, Elda Chisamore of Carthage and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by 2 sisters, Elma Shampine and Iva Houck and 2 brothers, Ralph and Harold Allen.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, there will be no public calling hours and services will be held, privately by the family. Burial will be in the spring at a date and time to be announced in Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.