Elva L. Smith, 85, of Carthage

Elva was born on February 16, 1935 in Champion, the twin daughter of the late Sherman and Amelia (Williams) Allen. She was a 1953 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Leon E. Towne on November 4, 1960 in Carthage. Leon, a former trucker for the Crown Zellerbach Paper Corp died on June 11, 1984. Elva worked in the converting department of Crown Zellerbach for over 30 years, retiring in 1990. She married Lawrence N. Smith of Natural Bridge on July 15, 1987. Lawrence died on March 22, 2010.