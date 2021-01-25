Fire in Pierrepont leaves two with severe burns

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A fire in Pierrepont has left two people severely burned.
Crews were dispatched around 10:30 PM to 4545 County Route 24 in St. Lawrence County for reports of a structure fire with people trapped inside.
Several fire departments from the area have been called to help.
At this point we don’t know too many details, but we are told two people were removed from the structure and have sustained what officials are calling severe burns.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
