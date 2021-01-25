George Burnham, 71, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Friday, January 22, 2021, George Burnham, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 71.
George was born on August 15, 1949 in Watertown, NY to Guy and Anna Burnham. He was the youngest of 10 children. He was a farmer for 14 years, long time employee of Great Lakes Cheese. He was a member of the Eagles Club.
His passion was butchering. He enjoyed having family gatherings and his large parties (pig roasts). His love and generosity was overwhelming to all. He had a very big heart.
He married his loving wife LuAnn (LuLu Bell) on December 6, 1969. They raised three children, Joe Burnham, Eric Burnham and Pamela Riordan.
George was preceded in death by his father, Guy, and his mother, Anna. He is survived by his wife LuAnn, his three children and spouses, Joe (Laura), Eric (Jeanette) and Pamela (Jody). His six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three sisters and three brothers.
Calling hours will be 2 to 4 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. CDC guidelines will be practiced. Spring burial will be held in the North Watertown Cemetery, Bradley St., Watertown.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
