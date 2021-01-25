Glennis Ann Dashner, 71, of Fowler

FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Glennis Ann Dashner, age 71, of Fowler, passed away on January 21, 2021 at the Gouverneur Hospital.
There will be a graveside service held on May 18 (Glennis and Howard’s Anniversary) at 12:00 p.m. in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Glennis was born on July 16, 1949 in Gouverneur to the late Glen Arthur and Olive Pearl (Mashaw) Boshane. She married Howard Bruce Dashner on May 18, 1969. The couple has been married for 52 years.
Glennis loved her grandchildren, playing Bingo with her sister, Trudy, and her lottery tickets. She enjoyed feeding many animals in her backyard and watching older TV shows from the 60′s.
She is survived by her husband, Howard, her son, Bruce Dashner, her grandchildren, and sisters, Patty Olmstead, Alice Allen, and Pam Allen.
She is predeceased by her parents, two children, Joseph Ray Dashner and Pamela Dashner, brothers, Arthur and Jerry Boshane, and sisters, Sharla Miller, Marilyn McIntosh, and Trudy Tripp.
