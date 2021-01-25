Hilda Eileen Fuller, of Pillar Point

Hilda always had kind thoughts towards all whom she met. She was lastingly devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved them dearly and that love was returned by them. She is survived by her children, David Fein, of North Carolina, Jane (Donald) Bowman, of Pillar Point, Neil (Dee) Fuller Jr, of Clayton, and Darryl (Mary) Fuller,of Georgia; her grandchildren, Scott Fein, Ohio,Jordan (Krista) Fein – Glen Park , Allison (Glen) Schleuder, North Carolina, Mark Bowman, Pillar Point, Heather (Chris) Bates-Williams, Pillar Point, Neil Fuller III, Clayton, Ashley (Ben) Anderson, Georgia, and Kristin (Gavin) Merideth, New Jersey; along with 6 step-grandchildren, her great grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Sammy, Isabella, Cierra, Mikala, and Alex; several nieces and nephews, including Sandra Rymph, her sister, Imelda Williams, and her former daughter-in-law, Linda Fuller.