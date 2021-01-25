PILLAR POINT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hilda Eileen Fuller of Pillar Point, NY passed away on January 24, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm surrounded by her family. She was born in Clayton, NY on April 14, 1929 to Harry and Mildred Bates Christie.
Hilda graduated from Evans Mills High School and fondly remembered her classmates. After receiving her Regents Diploma, she worked at the Avon Theater and Angelo’s Ice Cream Shop. She later moved to New York City. In 1953, she returned to Watertown and began working at Jean’s Beans. While there, she met the love of her life and “married the boss”, Neil Fuller.
Neil and Hilda were married in Dexter, NY in June of 1954. They worked together to grow their business; expanding to Elmira, Carthage, Ogdensburg in addition to the main store on Eastern Blvd in Watertown. Mrs. Fuller continued to be active and involved in Jean’s Beans after her husband’s died in 1997; working with her daughter, now owner, and grandchildren until the age of 90.
In her younger days, Hilda loved going to dances with her husband and playing cards with friends. She enjoyed traveling with her children and grandchildren, especially trips to Lake Placid, Bermuda, River Street in Savannah and the Grand Canyon. She was a member of Stone Presbyterian Church, attending Dexter Presbyterian Church, and also a member of the Grand Canyon National Park Society.
Hilda always had kind thoughts towards all whom she met. She was lastingly devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved them dearly and that love was returned by them. She is survived by her children, David Fein, of North Carolina, Jane (Donald) Bowman, of Pillar Point, Neil (Dee) Fuller Jr, of Clayton, and Darryl (Mary) Fuller,of Georgia; her grandchildren, Scott Fein, Ohio,Jordan (Krista) Fein – Glen Park , Allison (Glen) Schleuder, North Carolina, Mark Bowman, Pillar Point, Heather (Chris) Bates-Williams, Pillar Point, Neil Fuller III, Clayton, Ashley (Ben) Anderson, Georgia, and Kristin (Gavin) Merideth, New Jersey; along with 6 step-grandchildren, her great grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Sammy, Isabella, Cierra, Mikala, and Alex; several nieces and nephews, including Sandra Rymph, her sister, Imelda Williams, and her former daughter-in-law, Linda Fuller.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Neil Fuller; her brother, Lawrence Christie and her great grandson, Bryson Anderson.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. A private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family.
