Investigators release cause of Relax Inn Motel fire

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Investigators have pinpointed the cause of the January 11 fire at the Relax Inn Motel in the town of Watertown.
Officials say a clothes iron had been left on and came in contact with combustibles.
Three law enforcement officers were injured saving a man from his burning motel room.
The man, 55-year-old Robert Murphy, was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with severe burns and smoke inhalation.
The officers were taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, where they were treated for smoke inhalation and released.
