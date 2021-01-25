Mostly sunny with seasonal highs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures were on the chilly side early this morning and a breeze was making it feel somewhat colder.
Temps ranged from the low single digits in northern St. Lawrence County to double digits along the lake and river in Jefferson Country.
At Fort Drum, the “real feel” temperature was 9 below.
Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 20s, which is about average for this time of year.
Skies will be mostly sunny.
It will be quiet overnight. Lows will be around 10.
We could see some snow Tuesday morning, but it’s more likely in the afternoon.
Snow could accumulate 1-3 inches by evening with another couple inches possible by Wednesday morning. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 20s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and around 20 degrees.
It will be partly sunny and in the low teens on Friday.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper teens
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.