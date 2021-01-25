New Breman man arrested, charged in alleged domestic incident

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A New Breman man is facing charges after an alleged domestic incident Wednesday.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ryan M. Noftsier, 26, of New Breman Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of domestic abuse at a Lowville home on State Route 812.
Officials say upon investigation, it was revealed Noftsier struck a woman two times in the head with a closed fist and attempted to place her in fear for her live with the use of a baseball bat.
They say the incident occurred in front of a child less than one-year-old.
Noftsier was located by deputies at the residence and was taken into custody at the Lewis County Public Safety Building.
He was charged with Menacing in the 2nd Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the 2nd Degree, all Class “A” misdemeanors.
Noftsier was arraigned in the Lewis County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance. He will answer the charges in the Town of New Breman Court at a later date.
