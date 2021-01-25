6 new COVID deaths, 119 new infections reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Six new COVID-19 deaths and another 119 positive cases were reported Monday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced Monday that 5 more people have died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to date to 44.
There were 65 new cases to report in Jefferson County Monday. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,167 positive cases.
Twenty-six people are hospitalized; 537 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,255 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 3,545 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Monday that 64 people have died from COVID-19 - that’s 1 new death since public health’s last report last Friday.
Officials also said 39 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 4,449.
Officials said 1,213 cases are active and 34 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 3,172 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 15 new cases Monday.
The county has had a total of 1,428 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 22 people are hospitalized and 185 are in isolation.
Another 346 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 23 people have died from COVID, while 1,220 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.