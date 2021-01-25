Nice for Monday, but snow makes a return

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - High pressure will keep control of our weather for Monday which will lead to a nice day.
Highs for the first half of the week will get back into the 20s, but by Tuesday snow chances come back into the forecast.
As colder air moves in the rest of the week, we will run the risk for light snow showers from Wednesday until Friday. Friday will be a cold day with highs staying in the single digits.
Saturday looks to be dry with highs in the teens.
Snow looks to try and come back into the forecast on Sunday with high making it to 30.
