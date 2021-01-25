Police warn of deadly fake pain pills

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Authorities are warning people about counterfeit pain medications that contain the deadly drug fentanyl.
State police say the bogus oxycodone pills have found their way into the north country and local law enforcement agencies are investigating their origins.
Troopers say the markings on the blue pills contain an “M” and a “30”. The pills are believed to contain compressed fentanyl.
The public is urged to be careful. Authorities say not take any prescription medication that is not prescribed by a doctor or that did not originate from a pharmacy.
Any information or reports of these pills can be made to any local law enforcement agency, police say.
