Potsdam town constable, facing felony charges, placed on paid leave

TOWN OF POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Potsdam man charged with unlawful surveillance over the weekend is a town constable who has now been placed on paid leave.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 58 year old Timothy Rivers is accused of taking cell phone video of close family acquaintances in a bathroom, without their knowledge, on two occasions.
He was charged with two felony counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.
Rivers arraigned in Hermon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. A no-contact order of protection was issued.
On Monday, the Potsdam town board place Rivers on immediate paid leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges.
Officials say Rivers is a former corrections officer.
