Snapshots a Musical Scrapbook: Stephen Schwartz

Snapshots tells the story of a couple on the verge of divorce after 30 years of marriage, and how they reconnect as they go through a hidden suitcase containing decades-old photographs charting their relationship. Conceived by Michael Scheman and David Stern, and featuring a book by Stern, the musical uses songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, Enchanted, and more, with additional material by David Krane, Seth Friedman, Mara Kauffman, Alan Menken, and Charles Strouse.