Sunday Sports: Hockey action across the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a busy Sunday on the ice for the St. Lawrence and Clarkson hockey teams with both the men and the women in action.
Our first stop, Hamden, Connecticut, where the 10th ranked Lady Golden Knights met Quinnipiac. The Lady Golden Knights were looking to bounce back from a 2-1 overtime loss to Quinnipiac on Saturday.
Clarkson gets on the board first when Sena Hanson dents the back of the net, giving the Lady Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.
In the 2nd period, Clarkson adds to it’s lead when Gabrielle David finds the mark, increasing the Lady Golden Knights lead to 2-0.
In the 3rd period, Avery Mitchell connects to increase the lead to 3-0. The Lady Golden Knights go on to beat Quinnipiac 3-1.
At Appleton Arena in Canton, the Lady Skating Saints hosted 5th ranked Colgate.
This game was a battle of the netminders as St. Lawrence goalie Lucy Morgan stopped all 36 shots she faced in regulation.
At the other end, Colgate goalie Kayle Osborne was equal to the task. She stopped all 21 shots he faced.
This game would go to overtime where Kaitlyn O’Donohoe would score 2:49 in to give Colgate a 1-0 overtime victory.
On the men’s side, Clarkson was closing out a weekend series with Quinnipiac at Cheel Arena.
In the 1st period, the Golden Knights were down 1-0 when Grant Cooper unloaded a rocket of a power play goal to tie the game at 1.
Late in the 1st, Clarkson takes the lead on Michael Underwood’s tally. Score: 2-1 Clarkson after 1 period.
Early in the 2nd, Clarkson expands on its lead when Anthony Romano goes top shelf, upping the Golden Knights lead to 3-1. Late in the 2nd, it was Clarkson with a 5 on 3 when Anthony Callin rips yarn to put Clarkson on top 4-1.
Clarkson beats Quinnipiac 4-2.
In Hamilton, the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence met Colgate in the rubber game of their 3 game series.
In the 1st period, the Saints were down 1-0 when Justin Paul scores his 2nd goal of the season to tie the game at 1 after one period.
In the 2nd period, the Saints take the lead off the faceoff when Nick Trela rips yarn. Score: 2-1 St. Lawrence.
In the 3rd period, the game was tied at 2 when Alex Young scores his 5th of the season. Score: 3-2 Colgate. Late in the 3rd period, the Saints had the extra attacker when Kaden Pickering goes top shelf to tie the score at 3.
But with 1:34 left, Arnaud Vachon scores the game winner. Colgate beats St. Lawrence 4-3.
The Watertown Wolves kick off their season Friday night with an exhibition game against the Elmira Enforcers. It will be the first of several early season meetings between the two teams.
Both clubs will kick off the Federal Hockey League season on Wednesday, February 3rd and then play again on Thursday the 4th.
Wolves Coach Brent Clarke says travel restrictions have prompted the move for at least the first few weeks of the season.
”At this point, we’re gonna be starting off against Elmira because we need to stay in New York State, because traveling outside would be too much testing and stuff like that. So that’s why some of the other teams have started on pause and hopefully will be coming in early February and we can get our league back up and running full time and they’ll catch up on their games, but Elmira and ourselves are gonna continue to play as normal,” said Clarke.
