WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Teresa B. “Terry” Bresnahan, 94, of Watertown passed away January 22, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Terry was born in Ogdensburg on January 17, 1927, daughter of the late Chauncey and Myrtle (Senecal) Burtch. She was a 1945 graduate of Alexandria Bay High School and from the Watertown School of Commerce business school.
On September 9, 1950 she married Michael J. Bresnahan at St. Cyril’s Church, Alexandria Bay and he died on August 11, 2015.
Terry enjoyed being a homemaker, doing upholstery in her home, and people raved about her pies and cookies. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church and a member of its Altar Rosary Society. She was a 40 year member of the Home Bureau. She also enjoyed skiing and had summered on Island 92 from 1957 - 2019. Her love for nature lead her to take up painting. Birds were her specialty whether it be on canvas, slate, or wood. She was a long time member of the Alexandria Bay Ladies Golf League until the age of 87, golfing for over 30 years.
She is survived by her four children, Michael B. Bresnahan and wife Barbara H., Alexandria Bay, Patricia A. “Patty” Kielecki and husband Ted, Alexandria Bay, Timothy J. Bresnahan, Pompano Beach, FL, and John P. Bresnahan and wife Cookie, Indiana; five grandchildren, Patricia “Patty” Bresnahan, Michael Bresnahan III and wife Jacque, Shelby Clark and husband Ross, Benjamin Kielecki, and Alyssa Bresnahan; three great grandchildren, Casey, Amelia, and Chauncey; sister Helen L. Brennan, Clayton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Terry was predeceased by brother Louis Burtch and sister Joanne A. Cerow.
The family would like to thank the River Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center fourth floor staff for all the caring and kindness they showed to Terry. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to either Holy Family Church, 219 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY 13601 or St. Cyril’s Church, 26 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Cyril’s Church, Alexandria Bay in the summer. There are no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
