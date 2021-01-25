Teresa B. “Terry” Bresnahan, 94, of Watertown

Terry enjoyed being a homemaker, doing upholstery in her home, and people raved about her pies and cookies. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church and a member of its Altar Rosary Society. She was a 40 year member of the Home Bureau. She also enjoyed skiing and had summered on Island 92 from 1957 - 2019. Her love for nature lead her to take up painting. Birds were her specialty whether it be on canvas, slate, or wood. She was a long time member of the Alexandria Bay Ladies Golf League until the age of 87, golfing for over 30 years.