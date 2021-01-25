Terry Ann Cougler, 71, of Heuvelton

Terry Ann was born on August 17, 1949 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Chester E. and Winifred L. (Graveline) Spaman. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Terry Ann married Robert P. Cougler on May 6, 1972, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Giroux officiating. He predeceased her on August 6, 2001. She was first employed by the Selective Service System and later worked for the Social Security Administration for over 47 years as an administrative assistant.