Terry Ann Cougler, 71, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Terry Ann Cougler, age 71, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Justin Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Foxwood Memorial Park after funeral services. Calling hours will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Cougler passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Terry Ann is survived by her son, Christopher Cougler of Waddington, NY; a sister, Deborah Bixby of Ogdensburg, NY; and nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by a daughter, Leslie Cougler, at birth.
Terry Ann was born on August 17, 1949 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Chester E. and Winifred L. (Graveline) Spaman. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Terry Ann married Robert P. Cougler on May 6, 1972, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Giroux officiating. He predeceased her on August 6, 2001. She was first employed by the Selective Service System and later worked for the Social Security Administration for over 47 years as an administrative assistant.
Terry Ann enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Donations may be made in Terry’s memory to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 State Street, Heuvelton, New York 13654 and United Helpers Nursing Home, 8101 State Highway 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.