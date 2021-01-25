Thomas Earl Shultz, 88, of Lowville

Upon retirement, he and Peggy sold the farm to son Joe and moved to a house on the West Road. They had a huge garden and sold and donated their produce in the local community. He worked eleven years at the Demko Farm feeding calves, and learned Spanish so he could converse with other workers. Tom was a life member of the Marine Corps League Lewis County Detachment 754, serving as Sergeant at Arms. He was in the honor guard and marched in many parades, and also participated in graveside services for area veterans. He was a faithful member and communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville.