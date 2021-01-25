Thomas Earl Shultz, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas Earl Shultz, 88, died peacefully January 23, 2021 at the home farm under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice following a period of declining health.
He is survived by his sons Mike (wife Peggy) and their son Alex of Lowman, NY; Joe with whom he resided and son Bronson (Emily Scholler) of Lowville; Jim (wife Tricia) and their sons Dominic and Dimitri of Keyser, WV; and daughter-in-law Joan (late Tim) with their daughters Ashley and Megan of Chemung, NY. Also survived by sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, Marine Corps League comrades, special family friends Dianna Brouty and her daughter Braxtyn, and other friends in the community. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Peggy, son Tim, grandson Benjamin, father- and mother-in-law, and sister Anne.
Tom was born June 20, 1932 to Earl and Helen (Kennedy) Shultz and grew up in Peterborough, NH. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in dairy husbandry from the University of New Hampshire. After serving three years in the United States Marine Corps, he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. Following graduation with a Master’s degree in dairy production from Kansas State University, Tom was employed by the New York State Cooperative Extension Service. It was on a farm visit to the owner of a Jersey herd in Delaware County that he met his future wife Peggy Gray, one of the farmer’s daughters; they were married April 4, 1964.
After eleven years with Cooperative Extension, Tom fulfilled his dream of owning a dairy farm when he and Peggy purchased a 120-acre dairy farm on the No. 3 Road in Lewis County. With the able assistance of sons Mike, Joe, Jim, and Tim, they operated a typical family dairy farm with thirty-six registered Holsteins. The boys were active in FFA and showed animals every year at the Lewis County Fair. Tom and Peggy were active in the Lewis County Farm Bureau, the Lewis County Holstein Club, and the Lewis County Cooperative Extension, and were honored with Farm Bureau’s Senior Farmer Award and received FFA’s Honorary Empire Degree.
Upon retirement, he and Peggy sold the farm to son Joe and moved to a house on the West Road. They had a huge garden and sold and donated their produce in the local community. He worked eleven years at the Demko Farm feeding calves, and learned Spanish so he could converse with other workers. Tom was a life member of the Marine Corps League Lewis County Detachment 754, serving as Sergeant at Arms. He was in the honor guard and marched in many parades, and also participated in graveside services for area veterans. He was a faithful member and communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville.
Tom’s interests in his later years included downhill skiing at Snow Ridge, helping Joe with field work, watching Tina Turner videos, playing the drums, and feeding the birds. He sorely missed the companionship of his wife of forty-five years and his cat Chickadee. He enjoyed reading nonfiction and wrote numerous magazine
articles and short stories, and also authored the full-length A 1940s Monadnock Childhood, published in 2011.
No calling hours or services are scheduled at this time. A memorial Mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville, burial with military honors in Martinsburg Cemetery, and reception will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Tom by donating to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements entrusted to Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
We gratefully acknowledge the loving care provided Tom by his son Joe, Dianna Brouty, Rachel Galarneau, Dawn Jantzi, Joanne Kellogg, and Lewis County Hospice.
