Thomas J. Visconti, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas J. Visconti, 82, of 27641 State Rte. 37, Watertown, passed away January 21, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on October 5, 1938 in NYC, son of Francis and Anne Visconti, he graduated from high school in Brooklyn, NY from trade school. He had three brothers and one sister.
He married Margaret M. Melchionna on July 1, 1967 at St. Gregory’s Church in Queens. The couple resided in Yonkers where he began a lifelong career as an electrician. He began working in NYC for the public school system then moving to Alaska for three years and then Florida for three years. In March of 1976, the couple settled in Watertown where he worked at NY Air Brake for 25 years, retiring in 2000.
Tom had two passions drag racing and guns. He was a member of the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club where he spent many days target shooting, volunteering, and attending events at the club. For many years, he enjoyed drag racing his Chevy Nova. This was a passion that begain in the streets of NYC with his corvette and carried to the race track in Cicero, NY with his Chevy Nova.
Among his survivors are his daughter and son in law, Laura M. and Joshua D. Pierie, Manlius, NY; three grandchildren, Thomas and Ammity Connell, Philadelphia, NY, Ronan and Isabella Pierie, Manlius; two great grandchildren, Madeline and June; and his sister, Beatrice “Betty” Chiovari, of NJ, many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, his beloved wife, Margaret passed away June 4, 2018 and a brother, John Visconti predeceased him.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was his wish to be cremated and have his ashes, with his wife’s, spread in Alaska. It was always their desire to return to Alaska one day to rest in the wilderness of the place they loved.
Donations may be made to the Sackets’s Harbor Sportsman’s Club17500 Salt Point Road Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.nny
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.