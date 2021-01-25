Thomas J. Visconti, 82, of Watertown

He married Margaret M. Melchionna on July 1, 1967 at St. Gregory’s Church in Queens. The couple resided in Yonkers where he began a lifelong career as an electrician. He began working in NYC for the public school system then moving to Alaska for three years and then Florida for three years. In March of 1976, the couple settled in Watertown where he worked at NY Air Brake for 25 years, retiring in 2000.