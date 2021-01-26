Arts All-Star: Emma Taylor

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A self-described “Army brat,” Emma Taylor joined Indian River’s theater department in her freshman year to make friends.
The aspiring actress is the 7 News Arts All-Star for January 25, 2021.
She wants to make a career of acting because of the different emotions you can cause someone to experience.
“And that is the kind of responsibility that I want,” she said.
She has auditions planned for New York University, Pace University, and Columbia College Chicago, but whatever college she attends, she wants to end up with a BFA in acting.
Watch the video to learn more about her.
