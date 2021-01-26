Arts All-Star: Emma Taylor

Arts All-Star: Emma Taylor
By 7 News Staff | January 26, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST - Updated January 26 at 8:33 AM

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A self-described “Army brat,” Emma Taylor joined Indian River’s theater department in her freshman year to make friends.

The aspiring actress is the 7 News Arts All-Star for January 25, 2021.

She wants to make a career of acting because of the different emotions you can cause someone to experience.

“And that is the kind of responsibility that I want,” she said.

She has auditions planned for New York University, Pace University, and Columbia College Chicago, but whatever college she attends, she wants to end up with a BFA in acting.

Watch the video to learn more about her.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.