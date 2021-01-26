Bacon cleared of wrong-doing in Stefanik email

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jennie Bacon, the Democratic elections commissioner in St. Lawrence County, has been cleared of wrong-doing in sending out an email critical of north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
An aide to Stefanik had called on Bacon to resign - and for an ethics investigation - after Bacon emailed a press release from St. Lawrence County Democrats critical of Stefanik to other elections commissioners across New York state.
The email was sent using her work computer on county time, the Stefanik aide charged.
Bacon said what happened was a mistake, and that she inadvertently sent the press release as an attachment to her email instead of the document she intended to send.
St. Lawrence County Attorney Stephen Button investigated and concluded “Ms. Bacon did not intend to send the original materials or utilize county materials to further private objectives,” according to William Sheridan, county legislature chairman.
“His findings support the notion that the actions of Ms. Bacon were entirely accidental,” Sheridan said during as legislature committee meeting Monday night.
Therefore, Sheridan does not intend to refer the matter to the county ethics board, as he had originally planned.
It is still possible for Alex Degrasse, the aide to Stefanik who raised the initial issue, to file a complaint with the county Board of Ethics. We reached out to Degrasse Tuesday morning, and will update this story if we hear back from him.
If the five member Board of Ethics receives a complaint, it has wide latitude in how to proceed. It can use the county attorney’s office to conduct an investigation or investigate itself, and can issue subpoenas.
