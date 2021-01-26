DANC seeks to improve internet access through broadband surveys

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Broadband internet access can be a problem in the more remote areas of northern New York.
Laurie Marr from the Development Authority of the North Country (DANC) said that problem was magnified when students had to learn from home and many people had to work from home during the pandemic.
That’s why DANC is surveying residents of Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties to find out what broadband services people have and what services are needed.
The Lewis County survey will wrap up at the end of the month and the Jefferson County survey launched about a week ago.
Here’s where to find those surveys:
- jeffersoncountybroadband.com, 315-785-3144
- lewiscountybroadband.com, 315-376-5919
The St. Lawrence County survey has yet to launch.
