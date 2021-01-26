Carthage nursing home makes change to better inform residents’ families during COVID outbreak

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Carthage nursing home is making a change to keep families of its residents better informed during the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
Officials with the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing said the change is in response to a report 7 News did Monday.
In the report, Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray said he had fielded a number of complaints about the facility, with families saying there’s a lack of communication.
On Tuesday, officials at the center said that designated staff who are out, recuperating from COVID, will now be tasked with fielding phone calls from families.
Officials said this will allow in-house staff to prioritize resident care.
The following is a statement from facility spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz:
“With communications between the facility and families, the staff, both clinical and non-clinical, have been working extremely hard on-site to make sure loved ones are safe from the virus and answer the needs of the residents as quickly as possible. Carthage Center knows and understands families and the community has questions and families of those who have tested positive are immediately informed. Leadership at Carthage Center has communicated with families of residents to relay the information saying to consistently check the website with regards to any information related to COVID-19. Click ‘For More Information’ at https://carthage-center.facilities.centershealthcare.org Since the uptick in cases, clinical staff are not always available by phone in real time to take questions due to the volume of work as they care for the residents, trying to keep them from contracting COVID-19.
“To help resolve the communication issues and concerns, Carthage Center has created ‘Carthage Center Is Here For You’, whereby designated staff who would be out of the facility recuperating from Covid-19 are fielding calls in real time. This is staff who are at home in isolation positive with Covid-19 but are able to help their facility with phone calls. This allows in-house staff to prioritize resident care.”
