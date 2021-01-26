Carthage nursing home makes change to better inform residents’ families during COVID outbreak

“With communications between the facility and families, the staff, both clinical and non-clinical, have been working extremely hard on-site to make sure loved ones are safe from the virus and answer the needs of the residents as quickly as possible. Carthage Center knows and understands families and the community has questions and families of those who have tested positive are immediately informed. Leadership at Carthage Center has communicated with families of residents to relay the information saying to consistently check the website with regards to any information related to COVID-19. Click ‘For More Information’ at https://carthage-center.facilities.centershealthcare.org Since the uptick in cases, clinical staff are not always available by phone in real time to take questions due to the volume of work as they care for the residents, trying to keep them from contracting COVID-19.