Man, dog rescued from mobile home fire

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - A mobile home fire broke out next to the Dollar General in Winthrop early Tuesday morning.
Sheila Daoust from Brasher Falls sent us photos of the fire. She tells us fire crews were called when smoke was spotted coming from a trailer just after 3 a.m.
Daoust says the Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department rescued a man and his dog from the fire and the man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
West Stockholm Fire Department was called in for mutual aid.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
