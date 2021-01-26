Gertrude Louis “Trudy” Woodard, 79, of Carthage

Gertrude was born on July 26, 1941 in Carthage, N.Y. the daughter of the late E. Warner and Minnie Branagan Peck and was raised in Champion area. “Trudy”, as she was fondly known by, graduated in 1958, the first class to graduate from the then new Carthage Junior – Senior High School. She worked for a short time as secretary at the Deferiet Paper Mill in Carthage and later worked at Boise Cascade in Beaver Falls, folding paper tablecloths. On May 28, 1960 “Trudy” married the love of her life, Charles D. Woodard at Champion Methodist Church. They then moved to Denmark and raised their family.