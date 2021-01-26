Gertrude Louis “Trudy” Woodard, 79, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gertrude Louis “Trudy” Woodard, 79, of Old State Road, Carthage passed away at The Carthage Center on January 26, 2021 where she has resided since April 2020 due to complications of Covid 19 and pnuemonia .
Due to Covid there will be no calling hours or funeral. The family will be gathering privately at home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Charles; her three children: Charles and his wife, Nancy, of Watson, Teresa and Al Proulx of Belfort and April and her husband, John Jackson, of Carthage. Seven grandchildren: Brittney, Courtney, Kyle, Elizabeth, Clayton, Brooke and Kelsey. Eleven great- grandchildren: Liam, Jensen, Kennedy, Kael, Dorien, Ben, Eden, Hunter, Hayden, Harper and Hudson; also several nieces, nephews and cousins; a brother, Bruce (Cindy) Peck of New Bremen, and a sister, Anna Clemons of Burrville; sisters-in-law, Betty Woodard and Dorothy Peck. She is predeceased by two brothers: Leonard Peck and Marvin Peck, and two brothers-in-law: Wayne Woodard and Richard Clemons.
Gertrude was born on July 26, 1941 in Carthage, N.Y. the daughter of the late E. Warner and Minnie Branagan Peck and was raised in Champion area. “Trudy”, as she was fondly known by, graduated in 1958, the first class to graduate from the then new Carthage Junior – Senior High School. She worked for a short time as secretary at the Deferiet Paper Mill in Carthage and later worked at Boise Cascade in Beaver Falls, folding paper tablecloths. On May 28, 1960 “Trudy” married the love of her life, Charles D. Woodard at Champion Methodist Church. They then moved to Denmark and raised their family.
Our home became the neighborhood kids hang out. Endless games of baseball in the front yard. Our friends were always welcome and became part of our family. Gertrude was “Mom” to many.
“Trudy” enjoyed being a full time mom. Her only complaint was her inability to grow flowers on “home plate”. Her handmade wool socks and mittens kept us all warm. She crocheted beautiful doilies, tablecloths and even curtains. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. Her grandkids and great-grands were the light of her life. She always was ready to provide hugs and snuggles and reading or telling stories.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to North Country Library System, 22072 County Road 190, Watertown, N.Y. 13601 Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.