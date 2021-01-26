Hermon DeKalb shifts to fully remote learning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Hermon DeKalb Central School District is shifting to remote learning for the rest of the week.
In an announcement on the district’s Facebook page, officials said a staff member, who has been in multiple classrooms, has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will need to change to full remote learning for the remainder of this week to allow time for contact tracing,” the post said. “If your child has been in contact with this individual you will be contacted by our staff.”
