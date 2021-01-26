JCC offers allied health training

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering training in allied health that can lead to national certification.
Betsi Benz is JCC’s director of Community Services at Fort Drum. She talked about the upcoming training during an interview on 7 News This Morning.
Training is offered for:
- Clinical medical assistant
- Phlebotomy technician
- Pharmacy technician
- Medical billing and coding
Some courses begin February 8. Others start later.
You can see the schedule and learn more at sunyjefferson.edu/alliedhealth.
